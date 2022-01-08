Tennessee adds Wyoming transfer receiver Isaiah Neyor

Isaiah Neyor was done waiting. Despite having a visit left to take to Texas and Tennessee, Neyor knew where he wanted to continue his college career. The former Wyoming Cowboy committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, giving Josh Heupel another big weapon to add to his offense next season.

Neyor caught 44 passes for 878 yards as a redshirt freshman this season. He hauled in 12 touchdowns and averaged 20 yards per catch for the Cowboys. Neyor turned that breakout season into an opportunity to move to a bigger program, and now he’s set to take on SEC competition next fall.

The Texas native was flooded with offers as he hit the portal. Not only is he coming off a breakout season, but he also has three seasons left to play. His 6-3, 210 pound frame offers plenty more upside as well.

Neyor is a prospect that fell through the cracks, but was able to prove himself quickly and take advantage of the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule. He was a two-star recruit, ranking outside of the top 3,000 players in the country, per 247Sports.

USC hosted Neyor on a visit this week, and Tennessee and Texas were still on the schedule in the coming days. However, despite not even meeting Josh Heupel in person yet, Neyor felt comfortable enough to make a decision today.

He joins an explosive offense that will return quarterback Hendon Hooker and No. 1 receiver Cedric Tillman. The Vols lost No. 2 and No. 3 receivers JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones, so there’s an obvious path to playing time available to Neyor.

Neyor plans join the team ahead of the spring semester.