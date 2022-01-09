Jauan Jennings powers 49ers to a win over the Rams, helps clinch playoff spot

There was little doubt that Jauan Jennings would make it in the NFL — at least in the minds of Tennessee fans. The Volunteer legend was a seventh round pick by the 49ers two years ago, despite a strong senior season in Knoxville.

Today, he made that draft pick worth it for the 49ers, and then some.

Jennings hauled in two touchdown passes and converted a key third down late against the Rams, helping San Francisco claw out of a 17-0 hole to eventually win in overtime. Jennings was up to his old tricks all day long, doing what we’ve seen him do so many times before.

Deebo catches. Deebo runs. Deebo throws.



Deebo Samuel hits Jauan Jennings for a touchdown!



The score ties up the game, increasing the #49ers' win probability by 9.5%.

His last touchdown tied the game with under a minute to play, pushing the game into overtime.

So nice he did it twice.



FOX#SFvsLAR pic.twitter.com/nBFut9uqBR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 10, 2022

Equally important, Jennings moved the sticks here to keep what turned out to be the game-winning drive alive in overtime.

Huge third down conversion for the @49ers!



: #SFvsLAR on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/O6DoEieZrw — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2022

Jennings finished his day with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He’s played sporadically this season, but has made his snaps count. He ends the regular season with 24 catches, five of them being touchdowns.

He now enters the NFL playoffs, with San Francisco sitting as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. They’ll travel to Dallas next week to take on the No. 3 seed Cowboys.