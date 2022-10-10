Tennessee moves up in AP Top 25 following win at LSU

Tennessee’s climb through the polls continued on Sunday afternoon. Following a 40-13 beatdown of LSU, the Volunteers are now the sixth ranked team in the country, per the latest AP Poll.

Tennessee jumped over USC and Oklahoma State in the update. This, of course, sets up a clash of two top six teams on Saturday — No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide were knocked out of their No. 1 spot following a scare against Texas A&M. The Bryce Young injury obviously looms large here, both in that narrow escape, along with his status for the Tennessee game.

Georgia went right back to No. 1, while Ohio State moved to the No. 2 spot.

Mississippi State continued their climb, moving up to 16th. Kentucky tumbled down to 23rd after losing to South Carolina without Will Levis.

New AP Top 25

1-Georgia

2-Ohio State

3-Alabama

4-Clemson

5-Michigan

6-Tennessee

7-USC

8-Oklahoma State

9-Ole Miss

10-Penn State

11-UCLA

12-Oregon

13-TCU

14-Wake Forest

15-NC State

16-Miss State

17-Kansas State

18-Syracuse

19-Kansas

20-Utah

21-Cincinnati

22-Texas

23-Kentucky

24-Illinois

25-James Madison