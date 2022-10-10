Tennessee moves up in AP Top 25 following win at LSU

Tennessee’s climb through the polls continued on Sunday afternoon. Following a 40-13 beatdown of LSU, the Volunteers are now the sixth ranked team in the country, per the latest AP Poll.
Tennessee jumped over USC and Oklahoma State in the update. This, of course, sets up a clash of two top six teams on Saturday — No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee.
The Crimson Tide were knocked out of their No. 1 spot following a scare against Texas A&M. The Bryce Young injury obviously looms large here, both in that narrow escape, along with his status for the Tennessee game.
Georgia went right back to No. 1, while Ohio State moved to the No. 2 spot.
Mississippi State continued their climb, moving up to 16th. Kentucky tumbled down to 23rd after losing to South Carolina without Will Levis.
New AP Top 25
1-Georgia
2-Ohio State
3-Alabama
4-Clemson
5-Michigan
6-Tennessee
7-USC
8-Oklahoma State
9-Ole Miss
10-Penn State
11-UCLA
12-Oregon
13-TCU
14-Wake Forest
15-NC State
16-Miss State
17-Kansas State
18-Syracuse
19-Kansas
20-Utah
21-Cincinnati
22-Texas
23-Kentucky
24-Illinois
25-James Madison
Loading comments...