Josh Heupel comments on the Jaylen McCollough situation

On Sunday, one of Tennessee’s starting safeties was arrested on an aggravated assault charge. Jaylen McCollough, a mainstay in the Tennessee secondary over the past few seasons, was booked at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

This followed a physical altercation at an apartment complex, after a man mistakenly entered an apartment where McCollough was. The situation escalated from there.

Here’s the full description, per WBIR.

A warrant states that McCollough, of Austell, Ga., punched Zion Spencer, who said he mistakenly entered an apartment on Grand Avenue while McCollough was inside. The man said he’d been drinking with friends that lived in the complex Sunday afternoon. He told authorities he stepped away to get something from a vehicle and when he headed back he went to the wrong building, the warrant said. He went to what he thought was his friend’s building on the top floor and knocked on the door but no one answered. He then opened the unlocked door and went inside. “Mr. Spencer then stated that he immediately realized that he had entered the wrong apartment and apologized before closing the door and began walking back towards the stairs in the common area. Mr. Spencer said that an unknown male pursued him out of the apartment and started getting aggressive.” As he was walking away, he heard footsteps behind him. He turned around and the man punched him in the face. “He fell backwards down the stairs and lost consciousness,” the warrant states.

Josh Heupel was asked if he had an update on Monday, and said that they were still gathering facts.

“No, I don’t,” Heupel said. “We learned of it really late yesterday. As we gather more information, then I’ll have more for you.

“As they gather information, we’ll have a conversation based on the facts of it, then go from there.”

McCollough has 23 total tackles on the year. Most importantly, he’s a guy that the staff trusts on the field, particularly as Tim Banks dials up his aggressive blitz packages and leaves his defensive backs on islands. Potentially losing that trust would be a big deal with Alabama in town.

Doneiko Slaughter or Wesley Walker would like get the call if McCollough missed the game. More on this situation as it develops.