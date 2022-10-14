Tennessee vs. Alabama: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We’re almost there. Tennessee’s biggest game since 2007 will take place on Saturday afternoon, as the Volunteers host No. 3 Alabama for an SEC showdown. It’s the CBS game of the week, ESPN’s College Gameday is in town again, along with SEC Nation.

All eyes are on Tennessee once again, and the Volunteers have a real shot to re-announce their arrival on the national stage on Saturday.

The big question remains — will Alabama quarterback Bryce Young play? It will be a gametime decision for the Heisman winner, and the outcome will clearly have a massive impact on this one.

Tennessee hasn’t won in this series since 2006. Nick Saban has routinely embarrassed the Volunteers since arriving in Tuscaloosa — can Josh Heupel change that on Saturday?

Vegas doesn’t quite buy it. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Alabama is favored by 8.5 points.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: CBS

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Streaming: CBS Sports and Paramount+