Injury updates: Bryce Young expected to start, Cedric Tillman out

Welcome to the Third Saturday in October. Tennessee and Alabama will battle it out this afternoon at Neyland Stadium. Unfortunately for the Volunteers, they’ll be without two key starters.

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman will once again be sidelined today as he continues to work back from a high ankle sprain. The injury occured a month ago, and Tillman had surgery with hope of returning for this specific game. That won’t happen, and this likely puts him on the shelf until the Kentucky game.

Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough will also miss today’s game following an arrest on Sunday.

Things were trending this direction all week, and ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on both this morning.

Sources: Two key starters won’t play for Tennessee today. Vols Cedric Tillman, Jaylen McCollough out vs. Bama. https://t.co/1yG8evRXd8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 15, 2022

On the Alabama side, Thamel reports that Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young will get the start today. Young missed last week’s game with an AC joint sprain, and his status has been kept under wraps all week. Is he 100 percent? That’s the big question. He faces a Tennessee front that will get after you, too. Expect Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks to fire up the blitzes early and often this afternoon.

Young faces a Tennessee secondary that has been abused this season, so getting home with that pressure is a major key for the Volunteers today.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.