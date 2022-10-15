 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee vs. Alabama: LIVE updates and analysis, open game thread

Let’s go!

By Terry A. Lambert
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

All the talking and guessing is over — it’s time for Tennessee-Alabama. CBS will be live from Neyland Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET, with kickoff set for around 3:39 p.m. ET.

Follow along live and discuss the game with us below.

LIVE UPDATES

  • Touchdown, Tennessee. EASY drive to get going here, Jabari Small takes it in. Heupel kept Alabama off-balance, going both on the ground and through the air. You can’t draw it up any better. 7-0, Vols.
  • Tennessee forces a punt to start. Volunteers looked pretty stout up front, stuffing a few runs and hitting Young to get the stop.
  • We are underway from Knoxville.
  • Bryce Young has been throwing in warmups for Alabama and is expected to give it a go. Is he 100 percent though? We’ll find out shortly.
  • Tennessee has officially ruled out Cedric Tillman and Jaylen McCollough.

