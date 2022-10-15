Jalin Hyatt absolutely went off against Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers just took down Alabama, and an emerging superstar receiver is a big reason why. Jalin Hyatt went absolutely bananas against the Crimson Tide, putting up over 200 yards a FIVE (yes, five) TOUCHDOWNS.

It was an iconic performance, one that will be remembered until the end of time by Tennessee fans. It was also a national coming out party, putting Hyatt directly on the NFL’s radar.

Playing once again without Cedric Tillman, Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and five scores. Here’s all of ‘em in one spot.

Hyatt got his scoring started with a good ole-fashioned-I’m-faster-than-all-yall touchdown.

He had to work a little harder for this next one, but watch as Heupel and Golesh scheme up an easy touch. You’re not catching that speed heading to the pylon. Smart, simple, easy football.

Here’s another devastating deep shot — and a perfect delivery from Hendon Hooker. 4.3 speed and a perfect throw, good luck defending it.

By now you’d think Alabama would dedicate a safety to his side of the field, but nope. Watch the release. It’s a stacked set and Hyatt starts out behind. This frees him of any contact, allowing him to grab a gear. He absolutely destroys a cushion, then the safety roaming middle is late to react. See ya.

His last of the day is a simple mid-post route, very similar to the one we saw against LSU.

1! 2! 3! 4! 5!



Jalin Hyatt's FIFTH receiving touchdown of the day ties it for the Vols. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/KuCFZGE89G — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

It’s important to stress that Hyatt did all this without Cedric Tillman on the field. Tillman demands all the attention, which we thought would free up Hyatt for a big year. Turns out, he’s dynamic enough to do it on it’s own.

Tillman is hoping for a return against Kentucky, meaning he’ll be good to go for the now-looming showdown with Georgia in Athens. Tennessee has a breather against UT-Martin next week before hosting Kentucky on October 29th.