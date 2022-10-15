 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sights and sounds from Tennessee’s win over Alabama

By Terry A. Lambert
/ new
NCAA Football: Alabama at Tennessee Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

15 years. 15 years of tears, frustration, embarrassment. 15 years is what it took to set this scene — and it was beautifully imperfect. A wild 49-49 game was settled with a knuckleball kick that just barely fell across the bar.

Tennessee wins, 52-49.

And the party was on.

The entire stadium emptied. Goalposts came down. Dixieland Delight — A SONG ABOUT TENNESSEE — blared over the loudspeakers. It was perfect.

Hendon Hooker, fresh off of his latest Heisman performance, immediately went and found his mom.

Of course, you knew the goal posts were coming down.

.... and out of the stadium they went.

..... and down the strip they went.

Those iconic pictures from the 90s? They’ll be recreated tonight, and new ones will be added to the collection. We’ve been extremely hesitant to announce it, but tonight Tennessee officially came back.

They needed to get over the Florida hump — they did. They needed to not fall on their face at LSU — they blew them out. They needed to eventually find their way past Alabama — they did it a year or two early. Josh Heupel has worked magic, and Tennessee is on the cusp on a very special season.

Soak this one up.

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...