Tennessee-Alabama by the numbers: A deeper look at a record-breaking game

The streak has ended at 15. Tennessee beat Alabama for the first time since the 2006 season, coming out on top of Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide for the first time. Their reward? A top three ranking in the new AP Poll and a legitimate pathway to the College Football Playoff.

Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama was a moment of healing for the fanbase, one that’s been beaten down for a decade and a half. It was a wild game, one that nobody would have believed if you predicted it. It truly did come down to who had the ball last.

Multiple records fell on Saturday as the two teams combined for a whopping 101 points and a boatload of offense.

Let’s sort through a few of them — I’m sure I even missed a couple.

Tennessee’s 52 points scored were the most scored against Alabama in over 100 years. Sewanee put up 54 points way back in 1907. Josh Heupel’s Volunteers nearly matched that 115 years later.

It was also the most points that Alabama has scored in a loss — ever. That record tops the Iron Bowl outcome back in 2019. I’ll continue to say this, but hats off to Bryce Young. Tennessee had no answer for him, and the Volunteers were fortunate to find a way.

Building off of that last stat....

And now for something more specific, but mighty impressive. A 6-0 start with four wins over ranked teams — 30+ points in all six games? One team has done that, ever. 2022 Tennessee.

The Volunteers currently have the best resume in the country, period.

Jalin Hyatt went bananas against the Alabama secondary, running wild and burning every defensive back Nick Saban threw out there. He ended with six catches for 207 yards and five touchdowns.

The five touchdowns were a school record, and a Nick Saban record.

Other quick hitters

Only two quarterbacks have thrown for 350+ and five touchdowns against Nick Saban: Johnny Manziel and Hendon Hooker.

The game total of 101 is a new record for the Tennessee-Alabama series. It overtakes 2003 (51-43 in OT).

Alabama set a school record with 17 penalties.

Tennessee gets a timely breather with UT-Martin next week, while Alabama hosts Mississippi State. After such a wild emotional game, it should be interesting to see how they respond going forward.