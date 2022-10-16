Tennessee picks up commitment from 4-star WR Mazeo Bennett

One day after Tennessee beat Alabama, the Volunteers have added a commitment to their 2024 class. 4-star receiver Mazeo Bennett gave Tennessee their latest addition on Sunday, becoming the third commitment of next year’s group.

The 5-11, 175 pound receiver is a top 250 prospect, per 247Sports. He’s the fourth ranked player in the state of South Carolina and the 203rd ranked player in the country.

Bennett commits to Tennessee on his birthday, coming off of his most recent look at Knoxville last month. The Volunteers hosted Bennett for the Florida game, and three weeks later he opted to go ahead and commit early. Tennessee’s white hot offense through the first six games of the season certainly didn’t hurt his decision.

Bennett picked Tennessee over offers from Alabama, South Carolina, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky and a handful of others. Tennessee hosted Bennett twice during the summer, then capitalized on a wild environment and a massive visit weekend against the Gators.

He joins 5-star athlete Jonathan Echols and 3-star defensive lineman Carson Gentle.