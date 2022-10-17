Tennessee-Kentucky time, TV Channel set

The time and television designation has been set for Tennessee’s next test. The Volunteers will host the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29th at Neyland Stadium, and it’ll be a night-time affair.

ESPN will carry the game, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Georgia-Florida receives the CBS treatment in Jacksonville, while Ole Miss-Texas A&M gets the primetime SEC Network slot.

Tennessee gets UT-Martin this week, while Kentucky has a bye week to prepare for the trip.

The Wildcats will be Tennessee’s fifth ranked matchup of the season, where the No. 3 ranked Volunteers will be looking to stay perfect and on track for a showdown with No. 1 Georgia on November 5th. It’s an easy look ahead spot, but Josh Heupel and his staff have to be thankful for how the schedule played out here. With a full week to come down off of their Alabama high, they should be ready to roll against Kentucky.

Kentucky has won just three times in this rivalry since 1985. That includes a blowout in 2020 — Kentucky’s first win at Neyland Stadium since 1984. Mark Stoops has stabilized the Wildcats and has them firmly in the top 25 once again, sitting at 5-2 on the year.

More on this one next week.