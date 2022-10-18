Updated Heisman trophy odds: Hendon Hooker surging

Was Saturday Hendon Hooker’s Heisman moment? Maybe not quite, but it certainly got him in the ballpark. The Tennessee signal caller has been climbing up the odds lists all season long, delivering win after win and putting the Volunteers in the thick of the College Football Playoff hunt.

It was another big performance during the most watched game of the week. Hooker and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young absolutely went at it, matching each other all afternoon long. In the end, a couple of Alabama mistakes and a costly defensive pass interference call allowed Hooker and the Vols to come out on top.

52-49 was the final mark of a game that will live on forever, perhaps one of the greatest college football games the world has ever seen.

Now without a doubt, every college football fan know who Hendon Hooker is. He used that platform to jump all the way up to the No. 2 spot in this week’s Heisman odds, powered by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heisman Trophy Odds (As of October 18th)

CJ Stroud +110

Hendon Hooker +425

Caleb Williams +850

Blake Corum +1200

Bryce Young +1800

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

Ohio State continues to steamroll their way through the Big Ten, with Stroud putting up big numbers every week. He’s up to 1,737 yards passing now, tossing 24 touchdowns. Compare that to Hooker’s 1,817 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 287 more on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.

Both Stroud and Hooker have two more ranked matchups ahead. Stroud will face Penn State and Michigan while Hooker will take on Kentucky and Georgia.

Both Caleb Williams and Bryce Young are plenty capable of making late runs, especially if Young plays at the level we saw on Saturday for the rest of the year.

Hooker’s issue was always related to how many games Tennessee could win. Now at 6-0 and No. 3 in the latest AP poll, that issue is no more. November 5th in Athens will be a big moment, and an SEC Championship game appearance would be even bigger.

For Hooker, the Heisman is officially there for the taking.