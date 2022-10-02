New AP Poll: Tennessee holds steady in rankings following bye week

Tennessee got the week off ahead of a trip to LSU this coming weekend, and they held firm in the latest batch of rankings from the AP. The Volunteers remain ranked 8th in the country, coming off of their win against Florida.

There was a chance for Tennessee to move up after Kentucky lost to Ole Miss, but Oklahoma State ended up jumping up to No. 7 instead. Kentucky tumbled to 13th, while Ole Miss moved up to 9th.

LSU moved into the top 25 with a road win at Auburn, setting up another top 25 matchup for Tennessee on Saturday.

Up top, Alabama moved into the No. 1 spot following Georgia’s second straight unimpressive win. We all shrugged off the Kent State performance, but a bad Missouri team took the Bulldogs to the wire on Saturday night. Georgia is lucky to still be undefeated, and now appear to have to some real offensive issues.

New AP Top 25

1-Alabama

2-Georgia

3-Ohio State

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-USC

7-Oklahoma State

8-Tennessee

9-Ole Miss

10-Penn State

11-Utah

12-Oregon

13-Kentucky

14-NC State

15-Wake Forest

16-BYU

17-TCU

18-UCLA

19-Kansas

20-Kansas State

21-Washington

22-Syracuse

23-Mississippi State

24-Cincinnati

25-LSU