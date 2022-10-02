New AP Poll: Tennessee holds steady in rankings following bye week

Tennessee got the week off ahead of a trip to LSU this coming weekend, and they held firm in the latest batch of rankings from the AP. The Volunteers remain ranked 8th in the country, coming off of their win against Florida.
There was a chance for Tennessee to move up after Kentucky lost to Ole Miss, but Oklahoma State ended up jumping up to No. 7 instead. Kentucky tumbled to 13th, while Ole Miss moved up to 9th.
LSU moved into the top 25 with a road win at Auburn, setting up another top 25 matchup for Tennessee on Saturday.
Up top, Alabama moved into the No. 1 spot following Georgia’s second straight unimpressive win. We all shrugged off the Kent State performance, but a bad Missouri team took the Bulldogs to the wire on Saturday night. Georgia is lucky to still be undefeated, and now appear to have to some real offensive issues.
New AP Top 25
1-Alabama
2-Georgia
4-Michigan
5-Clemson
6-USC
7-Oklahoma State
8-Tennessee
9-Ole Miss
10-Penn State
11-Utah
12-Oregon
13-Kentucky
14-NC State
15-Wake Forest
16-BYU
17-TCU
18-UCLA
19-Kansas
20-Kansas State
21-Washington
22-Syracuse
24-Cincinnati
25-LSU
