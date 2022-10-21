SEC Week 8: Schedule, Odds, Thoughts

We’re now halfway through the college football season, if you can believe that. Week eight is here, and Tennessee has a layup game against UT-Martin. So let’s take a look around the rest of the conference.

UT-Martin at Tennessee (12 ET, SECN)

This should be another 50 point win for the Volunteers, with the backups getting plenty of run after a handful of drives from the first team. It’s a chance for Tennessee to get healthy in the secondary, and it’s going to give Cedric Tillman another 14 days to get healthy ahead of Kentucky.

Easily the game of the day, it’s another test for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin. Are the Rebels for real? Frankly, I’m not sure anyone knows. They get a trip to Death Valley here, where LSU is coming off of a road win at Florida. Ole Miss is still in control of their own destiny in the SEC West, but it’s a mighty tough road ahead, starting on Saturday.

Vanderbilt at Missouri (-14) (4 ET, SECN)

Yuck.

Two of the SEC’s worst square off here as each coach tries to find some sort of momentum. Missouri, coming off of a bye week, is a pretty big favorite. The Tigers have shown us some flashes, but have yet to get that big win this season. At 2-4, Drinkwitz needs to string a couple of wins together to even think about getting to a bowl game.

Mississippi State at Alabama (-21) (7 ET, ESPN)

Alabama gets to face another top offense, but this time they’ll get to do it at home. The oddsmakers see a pretty big win coming for the Crimson Tide, and I can’t really disagree. The loss to Tennessee gives Nick Saban a chance to reset and refocus his team. With Bryce Young back, Alabama is simply a different animal.

Texas A&M (-3) at South Carolina (7:30 ET, SECN)

A bit of an oddball matchup will close the night. Anybody know what Jimbo team is going to show up here? The one that lost to App State or the one that almost beat Alabama — who knows. The Gamecocks are coming off of their biggest win of the season, beating Kentucky who was without Will Levis. Both teams are coming off of a bye week.

