4-star DB Kaleb Beasley commits to Tennessee

Following Kaleb Beasley’s high school football game on Friday night, Tennessee added another huge commitment to its class of 2024. Kaleb Beasley, a 4-star defensive back from the mid-state area, announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee.

BREAKING Nashville Brentwood Academy Top247 2024 CB Kaleb Beasley commits to #Tennessee. “Coach Heupel has changed the program around. I want to help build on this momentum.” Story here: https://t.co/9Oy5N78VFH pic.twitter.com/SSF9QFmXpd — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) October 22, 2022

Per the 247Sports Composite, Beasley is a top 200 prospect in the class of 2024. To be specific, he ranks 171st in the group — currently the second ranked player in the state of Tennessee. Beasley attends Lipscomb Academy in Nashville.

It’s early, but cornerback is an obvious need going forward for the Volunteers.

Beasley is coming off of two electric visits to Knoxville — one for the Florida game and one for the Alabama game. Tennessee came out on top of both matchups, improving to 6-0 on the season. That improvement was enough for this big time in-state prospect to commit to the Volunteers.

Beasley chose Tennessee over offers from Clemson, Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and several others.

The 6-0, 179 pound prospect now figures prominently into Tennessee’s future secondary — one that certainly could use some reinforcements in the next couple of cycles.

Tennessee now holds the 9th ranked class in the 2024 cycle, per 247Sports. Beasley joins 5-star athlete Jonathan Echols, 4-star receiver Mazeo Bennett and 3-star defensive lineman Carson Gentle in the early ‘24 group for the Volunteers.