UT Martin vs. Tennessee: How to watch Week 8 matchup

Tennessee is coming off of a massive 52-49 win over Alabama this week, getting the UT-Martin Skyhawks in Knoxville. The Volunteers have a chance to get healthy and build depth before taking on Kentucky and heading to No. 1 Georgia in the next couple of weeks.

An FCS opponent means you’re not likely to see Cedric Tillman, who is now over a month removed from surgery on his high ankle sprain. Tennessee wants him ready to roll for Kentucky, and there’s no reason to push him here. The same can be said for cornerbacks Kamal Hadden and Christian Charles.

Expect plenty of depth to be on display today, as the Volunteers simply want to get by UT-Martin and reset, if you will. The Skyhawks are 4-2 on the year, sitting 14th in the FCS polls. Earlier this season in their lone FBS game, UT-Martin lost 30-7 against Boise State.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is a 38 point favorite in this matchup.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: Noon ET

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN