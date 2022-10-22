Filed under: Tennessee vs. UT Martin: Open game thread By Terry A. Lambert@TLambertTN Oct 22, 2022, 11:34am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tennessee vs. UT Martin: Open game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports It’s homecoming today in Knoxville as the Tennessee Volunteers host the UT Martin Skyhawks. Kickoff is set for noon ET and SEC Network will have the coverage. Discuss below! More From Rocky Top Talk RECAP: Electric Vols’ offense grounds the Skyhawks, 65-24 UT Martin vs. Tennessee: How to watch Week 8 matchup 4-star DB Kaleb Beasley commits to Tennessee SEC Week 8: Schedule, Odds, Thoughts Josh Heupel breaks down Jaylen Wright’s development Tailgating at Tennessee: Local eateries that are must tries for game weekends Loading comments...
Loading comments...