Tennessee-Georgia kickoff time, TV Channel set

As expected, Tennessee-Georgia will get the CBS treatment on November 5th. The league office announced television designations for the next slate of games this afternoon, and the Bulldogs and Volunteers are set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Tennessee will make the trip down to Athens as a top five team if they can pick up the win against No. 19 Kentucky this Saturday. No. 1 Georgia gets Florida in Jacksonville this week.

In all likelihood, this game will determine who represents the SEC East in Atlanta. Clearly, it has a huge impact on the College Football Playoff as well. The loser will avoid an Alabama matchup, but they run the risk of not controlling their own destiny.

Tennessee already dismantled Alabama’s top-ranked offense, can they do the same to Georgia? That’s likely a tougher task, especially playing in Athens. On the other side? Can the Stetson Bennett led offense keep up with Hendon Hooker and company? It’s quite the interesting matchup, and the stakes couldn’t be any higher.

First things first for Tennessee though — they have to take care of business against Kentucky. If they do, you’ll see their name in the in the top four of next week’s first CFP rankings reveal, setting up a wild scene in Athens.