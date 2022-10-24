Jalin Hyatt joins Hendon Hooker on Heisman odds list

Jalin Hyatt’s two-game heater has put him on the Heisman Trophy radar. Hendon Hooker has been climbing up the odds lists in recent weeks, and now Hyatt has joined him following an absolutely massive couple of weeks.

Hooker and Hyatt destroyed the Alabama secondary — five times to be exact. Hyatt set the school record with five receiving touchdowns against the Crimson Tide, powering the Volunteers to score their first win over Alabama since 2006.

Hyatt averaged 34.5 yards per catch against Alabama, then backed that up with another 174 yards against UT-Martin. He scored another two touchdowns, too.

The oddsmakers are taking notice, too. Hyatt appeared on the Heisman odds list for the first time following this weekend’s action, landing with +7000 odds. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Hyatt now has the 13th best odds to take home the hardware.

Hooker is all the way down to +200 odds — a firm second place to Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. That gap continues to close, too.

What Hooker and Hyatt have accomplished without Cedric Tillman has been nothing short of spectacular. Hyatt has quickly realized his electric upside, turning into a legitimate gamebreaker for Tennessee.

With Tillman’s return on the horizon, this Tennessee offense is set to get even better, if you can believe that. Pick your poison — key in on Hyatt and leave Tillman in single coverage or vice versa. Or keep your safety help over the top and let the Tennessee run game attack five or six defenders in the box. Good luck.

Hyatt is up to 40 catches on the year, 12 of which have gone for touchdowns. He’s averaging 20 yards per catch, up to 769 yards on the season after a slow start. Can he keep it going against Kentucky? If so, expect some more movement up this list below next week.

Updated Heisman Odds

CJ Stroud +100

Hendon Hooker +200

Caleb Williams +1400

Blake Corum +1400

Bryce Young +2200

Bo Nix +3000

Stetson Bennett +3000

Drake Maye +4000

Jahmyr Gibbs +4000

Spencer Sanders +5000

Sam Hartman +5000

Max Duggan +6000

Jalin Hyatt +7000

JJ McCarthy +8000

Will Shipley +8000

