Tennessee going with all black uniforms against Kentucky

Dark mode is back — and better than ever.

As long rumored, Tennessee will go with their all black look against Kentucky on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium. The No. 3 Volunteers will host the 19th ranked Wildcats in yet another top 25 matchup.

Tennessee busted out the black last season twice, but a supply chain snag kept the black helmets from being completed. They’re now done, and they’re spectacular.

Here’s the reveal.

And here’s a closer look.

Tennessee wore the ‘smokey greys’ on the road in a blowout win against LSU earlier this season. The all black look will be the second alternate uniform Tennessee has worn so far. By now you’ve probably seen those orange helmets floating around social media — you can probably expect to see those before the season is over with.

However you feel about the alternate look, you have to admit that these are pretty sharp. Last year’s were sort of forced with the white helmet, but this year the look is complete.

Kickoff for Tennessee-Kentucky is set for Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.