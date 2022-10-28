Tennessee-Gonzaga scrimmage: How to stream

Basketball season doesn’t officially begin until November 7th for Tennessee, but we’re going to get a preview on Friday night. No. 11 Tennessee will take on No. 2 Gonzaga in a scrimmage, which you can watch live.

The game can be seen on PPV.com, following this link. ($9.99 to purchase, proceeds benefit The McLendon Foundation)

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET in Frisco, Texas. The game will be played at the Comerica Center.

The game won’t count towards the regular season record, but it will give us our first glimpse at what should be another really good Tennessee team. Rick Barnes will be replacing Kennedy Chandler at point guard, but he adds another NBA prospect in small forward Julian Phillips. We’ll also get our first look at freshman point guard BJ Edwards and veteran shooter Tyreke Key in the orange and white.

It’s a preseason matchup of two top five teams, per KenPom. Gonzaga ranks 3rd while Tennessee ranks 4th in the metric.

The Zags bring back veteran Drew Timme once again, while they’ll be replacing Chet Holmgren. Mark Few was able to add Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith, who was named the SOCON Player of the Year last season.

Tennessee held a closed door scrimmage with Michigan State last weekend, and now will face one of the best teams in the country on Friday night. Regular season tests against Colorado, Arizona and Maryland aren’t too far away, along with the loaded Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.