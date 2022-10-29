How to watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky in Week 9

It’s gameday once again for the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers. The march to Atlanta continues today for Josh Heupel with yet another ranked matchup. Tennessee will welcome in No. 19 Kentucky, who sits at 5-2 on the year.
Heupel’s year one Tennessee team beat the Wildcats last season in Lexington, 45-42. This year, the undefeated Volunteers are 11.5 point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tennessee had a chance to come down to earth a bit after their upset of Alabama two weeks ago. The Volunteers scored over 50 points in the first half against UT-Martin before setting their sights on Kentucky.
It’s a big one here, in a bit of a tricky spot. Kentucky is coming off of a bye week, and Tennessee might just be ever so slightly glancing ahead to next week’s showdown with No. 1 Georgia. Perhaps countering that a bit, Tennessee will break out the ‘dark mode’ all-black look tonight, while also reportedly getting star receiver Cedric Tillman back from injury.
How to watch
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
TV Channel: ESPN
Streaming: Sling, ESPN App
Time: 7 p.m. ET
