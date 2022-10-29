Tennessee-Kentucky: Live updates, analysis

Tennessee and Kentucky are set for battle tonight in Knoxville. The Volunteers, in the thick of the College Football Playoff hunt, are set to get back safety Jaylen McCollough and receiver Cedric Tillman tonight.

A win here would set up a top three matchup next week in Athens.

Follow along with us live tonight, and discuss the game below in the comments.

LIVE UPDATES

To the 4th we go...

Touchdown, Hendon Hooker. Keeps it himself on a speed option. Vols up 37-6.

It’s been trending this way, but Jaylen Wright is absolutely the best back on this roster. Multiple big runs tonight.

Doneiko Slaughter with the pick. That’s three for Will Levis. We can talk NFL traits all we want, but this is poor decision-making and bad placement. Rough night for him.

Jalin Hyatt goes down with an injury (doesn’t look serious). Squirrel White plays in his place and can’t convert two chances in the endzone. Chase McGrath misfires on the FG attempt.

Tennessee 30, Kentucky 6. 3rd quarter winding down.

Brandon Turnage gets the pick on Will Levis. Kentucky is imploding, and Tennessee is ready to pounce again.

Tennessee adds three more. McGrath connects from 30.... Vols up 30-6.

Back to back sacks. Kentucky punts to open the second half. You can feel the avalanche coming...

Jalin Hyatt x2. Touchdown Tennessee. It’s 27-6 at halftime, y’all. 30 minutes left to play. That’s a single-season school record 14th receiving touchdown for Hyatt. We’re 7.5 games into the year.

Tennessee gets the quick stop, then partially blocks the punt. With 37 seconds left, the Vols have a shot for points.

Hendon takes a sack, and the drive goes nowhere. Paxton Brooks pins Kentucky inside of the five, though. Under three minutes to play in the half.

Kentucky hitting a couple of big plays by throwing to the perimeter. Some bad tackling here by Tennessee in space... Juwan Mitchell bails them out. A tipped pass was picked by Mitchell and returned to mid-field. Vols in business again.

Tennessee responds with a touchdown. Surgical drive from Hooker, powered by a big run from Jaylen Wright. Wright was rewarded with six. Vols up 20-7 (11:12 2Q).

Big moment, Kentucky drops a long pass on 3rd and 10, Wildcats punt. Doneiko Slaughter was beaten, but didn’t pay the price.

Jabari Small converts on the 4th and 1 again. Tennessee at the five going in — Princeton Fant punches it in. A holding call backs up the XP, and McGrath misses. Tennessee 13, Kentucky 6. (14:56 2Q)

Tennessee goes for it on 4th and 1 at midfield... gets it. Immediately gets a DPI call next play. Vols threatening....

After an ugly, penalty filled drive from Tennessee, Kentucky settles in. Will Levis hits a big throw down the sideline for 32 yards, then Chris Rodriguez gets going on the ground. Cats inside the redzone.... and Rodriguez scores. Impressive response from Kentucky after being popped in the mouth.

Tennessee blocked the XP to hold on to a 7-6 lead.