College Gameday headed to Athens for Tennessee-Georgia

In the least shocking news you’ll read today, College Gameday is headed to Athens next week. A top three matchup is set to play out between the hedges, with the SEC East on the line.

CBS will have the call and kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

YOU READY, ATHENS?!



Next up, we're headed to the highly anticipated SEC East matchup between @Vol_Football and @GeorgiaFootball! pic.twitter.com/5iU2sULxqm — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 30, 2022

It’ll be the third time this season that Gameday has shown up at a Tennessee contest. They were in Knoxville for both the Florida and Alabama matchups, which were both wins for the Volunteers.

Tennessee crushed No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night, 44-6. It was one of those obvious look ahead spots, but the Volunteers weren’t interested in any sort of letdown. Tennessee rolled, and the defense played their best game of the season.

Georgia breezed past Florida in Jacksonville, 42-20.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have had it pretty easy so far, They picked up a huge non-conference win over Oregon to start the year, but haven’t been tested since. Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and the rest of the Volunteers will certainly do that next weekend.

The winner more than likely gets the bid to go to Atlanta and play for a conference title.