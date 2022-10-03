Tennessee opens as road favorite against LSU

The bye week is behind us — we’re now full steam ahead to Baton Rouge. No. 8 Tennessee will head to No. 25 LSU on Saturday, setting up the Vols’ third top 25 matchup of the year. Tennessee caught a break here, grabbing the noon kickoff window and avoiding Death Valley at night.

LSU is coming off of a road win at Auburn, while Tennessee last beat Florida at home. It was another week for the Volunteers to try to get healthy, although star receiver Cedric Tillman still seems like a longshot to play this Saturday. Cornerbacks Warren Burrell and Dee Williams are other situations we’ll have an eye on this week.

The Tigers are now 4-1 on their year, with their lone loss coming to Florida State in New Orleans. Brian Kelly’s year one team could very easily be 5-0, and seem to be improving every time they hit the field.

But this will be their toughest test yet, by far.

Tennessee will enter this one as a road favorite. The Volunteers opened on Sunday as three point favorites over the Tigers, with the total set at 62 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread so far this season. They already have one road win on the year, taking down Pittsburgh in overtime.

Jayden Daniels has been steady under center for LSU, but his biggest impact is coming on the ground right now. The Tigers have a pedestrian passing attack, but Daniels leads LSU with over 300 rushing yards on the year. The Tennessee front will also be tested by three running backs — John Emery, Josh Williams and Noah Cain.

That rushing attack will be tasked with keeping up with Tennessee’s offense, which ranks top five in the country to this point. LSU’s defense is currently a top 20 unit.

Much more on this one throughout the week.

