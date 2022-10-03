Tennessee cornerback Warren Burrell out for the season

Josh Heupel opened LSU week with some unfortunate news. Warren Burrell, a starter at cornerback for Tennessee, will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery.

#Vols HC Josh Heupel says CB Warren Burrell had surgery and will be out the rest of the season. — Eric Cain (@_Cainer) October 3, 2022

Burrell went down against Pittsburgh with an upper body injury and has not seen the field since. The senior out of Georgia is eligible for a redshirt this season, so the door remains open for him to return in 2023.

Christian Charles took his place in the lineup against Akron and Florida. Expect that to continue this week, but also look for JUCO cornerback Dee Williams to get some playing time once he returns. Tennessee has been working to get him healthy, and it sounds like he’s close to returning. Kamal Hadden will man the spot opposite of Charles going forward. Williams could emerge as the next option.

Burrell started 12 games for Tennessee in 2021.

The Tennessee secondary is off to a rocky start so far in 2022. It remains as the single biggest question going forward for the Volunteers — can they get enough stability out of this group to take down Georgia or Alabama? They don’t have much more time to settle in.

First things first though, a trip to LSU looms this Saturday (Noon ET, ESPN).