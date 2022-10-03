Tennessee-Alabama kickoff time, TV designation set

Tennessee vs. Alabama.

It’s not what it used to be, but it might just be on its way back. The Volunteers and Crimson Tide will meet in Neyland Stadium on October 15th, and it might just be a battle of top ten teams. That detail is pending Alabama’s game against Texas A&M, and Tennessee’s game at LSU this Saturday.

Either way, the gap is closing. It’s not all the way there just yet, but Josh Heupel’s offense has expedited the process. The Volunteers are riding high at 4-0, sitting at No. 8 in the AP poll. Alabama just jumped over Georgia for the No. 1 spot, following a drubbing of Arkansas.

On October 15th, they’ll meet in the SEC’s top timeslot. CBS will be live from Neyland Stadium, carrying the game in their traditional 3:30 p.m. window.

Alabama has won every meeting against Tennessee since the 2007 season.

Josh Heupel’s year one team made things pretty interesting in Tuscaloosa last season, taking the Crimson Tide to the fourth quarter. However, they ran out of steam late and didn’t quite have the firepower to keep up. Will things be different this season in Knoxville?

Also we’ve got some key injury situations to monitor. Will Cedric Tillman be available? And what about Alabama quarterback Bryce Young? There’s plenty to discuss on this one next week.

For now though, it’s full steam ahead on LSU.