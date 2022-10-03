‘Smokey Grey’ uniforms returning at LSU

It’s official — the Smokey Grey uniform set is back. Interestingly enough, they’ll make their return on the road this weekend at LSU.

Tennessee announced the uniform combination today.

Back in the summer, it was announced that the greys would return this season. We haven’t seen them since the Butch Jones era, but Danny White and Josh Heupel are much more open to the alternate uniform options.

In 2021, Tennessee broke out the ‘Dark Mode’ set — a black on black look complete with a black facemask. That option is still on the table for this season, perhaps this time with a fully black helmet.

It’s interesting that they’ve decided to bust these out on the road, but it makes sense considering LSU’s traditional white home look. I would expect the orange to return for Alabama, but that Kentucky date at the end of October would seem to fit for the Dark Mode look. We’ll see.

Tennessee and LSU will kickoff at Noon ET on ESPN on Saturday.