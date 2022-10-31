Opening Odds: No. 1 Georgia opens as favorite over No. 2 Tennessee

And now for the SEC game of the year.

Undefeated Tennessee will head down to Athens to face undefeated Georgia on Saturday afternoon, with the division on the line. The winner here more than likely will represent the East in Atlanta — the winner will also be hard to keep out of the College Football Playoff regardless of outcome in Atlanta.

Tennessee keeps passing every test, but Saturday will be their biggest yet. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs have been atop the rankings for most of the season, coming off of a National Championship last year. However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Georgia. The Bulldogs had a clunker of a game against Kent State, then followed that up by nearly losing to Missouri on the road. The Bulldogs handled Florida 42-20 last week in Jacksonville.

The Volunteers have been on a tear since squeaking by Pittsburgh early in the year. Blowout wins against LSU and Kentucky were extremely impressive, each coming in spots where a letdown was possible. Getting over the Alabama hump tossed the Volunteers into the playoff picture, and that pursuit will continue between the hedges on Saturday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Georgia is an eight point favorite entering the week. The total has been set at 65.5.

This is a truly fascinating matchup — strength on strength. Georgia’s fourth-ranked, five-star filled defense takes on the best offense in the country. Tennessee has dismantled any defense in its path, as no team has really been able to handle the tempo attack to this point. It’s seemingly getting better as the season goes too, with Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt emerging in the Heisman race.

What can Kirby Smart throw at them? It’s a game between big time players, but also a meeting an elite offensive and an elite defensive mind.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

