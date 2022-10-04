Tennessee-Gonzaga set for preseason scrimmage

Tennessee has added a high-profile exhibition matchup to their calendar later this month. The Volunteers will head down to Frisco, Texas, where they’ll meet Gonzaga in the inaugural Legends of Basketball Classic. It should be a meeting of a couple of top ten teams (that won’t officially count towards anything, of course).

The game had been rumored for a couple of weeks, and Tennessee made the official announcement on Monday.

Vols x Zags in a marquee preseason matchup



Frisco, Texas

Oct. 28



Game benefits @McLendonScholar

Streaming on @ppv_com



Purchase stream » https://t.co/wP4fJuw95s — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) October 3, 2022

The exhibition game will be a PPV event, with a streaming link cost of $9.99. The proceeds will benefit the McLendon Foundation.

The game will be one of two scrimmages for Tennessee, which will also play Michigan State in a closed-door meeting. The Volunteers will officially open their season against Tennessee Tech on November 7th.

Maryland, at Arizona, Colorado and Texas highlight Tennessee’s non-conference schedule this season, along with an appearance at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas. The Volunteers will open with Butler before moving on to face either BYU or USC.

The Comerica Center will host the Vols and Zags in Frisco for the exhibition on Friday, October 28th. iNDEMAND – the largest distributor of PPV and on demand programming in North America – will serve as the exclusive streaming and TV distributor of the event. You can order the PPV event through this link.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.