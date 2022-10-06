SBNation Reacts: Tennessee sneaking into the College Football Playoff picture

Welcome to this week’s SBNation reacts, where your answers are tallied to poll the hot topics around college football this week. Tennessee is coming off of a bye last weekend, but there was still plenty to talk about around the country.

We start with Texas A&M, which dropped another game to Mississippi State. The Aggies, which were expected to push Alabama for the SEC West crown, have fallen flat on their face out of the gates. Jimbo Fisher’s massive contract looks pretty rough right about now, and that elite roster that he absolutely did not buy got their doors blown off by Mike Leach’s Bulldogs.

Things are getting a little tense in College Station, and you guys voted the Aggies as the most disappointing team in the country through five weeks.

And now for the most interesting question of the week — which of these darkhorse teams is best setup to make a run at the College Football Playoff?

Oklahoma State took the top spot in a runaway. The Cowboys took care of Baylor last week, but have games against TCU, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Texas looming. Still, that road is much easier than Tennessee’s and Penn State’s.

The Volunteers have to go to LSU, host Alabama and Kentucky, then travel to Georgia. Penn State will have to go through Michigan and Ohio State.

Oklahoma State got my vote, simply for the schedule reason. The Volunteers will have their chance, but that’s a mighty tough road.

And finally, what’s the most interesting game of the week? College Gameday is set to give the shockingly good Kansas Jayhawks a visit as they host the red-hot TCU Horned Frogs. It’s a big one with some real consequences in the Big 12, and it was voted as the most interesting game of the week. TCU is a seven point road favorite here.

Tennessee (-3) LSU and Alabama (-24) Texas A&M were tied for second. The Red River Rivalry came in fourth.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Of course, A&M and Alabama have the added beef between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. Saban accused Fisher of simply buying his No. 1 ranked recruiting class, and Jimbo didn’t like that very much. In fact, he called a presser in the dead of summer just to specifically respond to those comments. The result? Nothing productive, but it was highly entertaining. Now they meet on the field for the first time since.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.