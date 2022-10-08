How to watch Tennessee vs. LSU in Week 6

It’s gametime once again for the Tennessee Volunteers. After a week off, the Vols have traveled down to Baton Rouge for another road test, this time coming against Brian Kelly’s year one LSU Tigers.

Tennessee caught a break with the schedule, getting Death Valley at Noon ET. However, the Volunteers are expected to be without top receiver Cedric Tillman today as he continues to work his way back from a high ankle sprain. Tennessee won without him against Florida, and Bru McCoy, Jalin Hyatt and Ramel Keyton will have to do it again today.

LSU will lean on their talented defensive front and rushing attack, while hoping Jayden Daniels can get their passing game rolling after a really slow start. Daniels has a decent chance to do that today, considering Tennessee’s secondary struggles.

The Volunteers remain small favorites entering this one, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN

Time: Noon ET

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Odds: Tennessee -3