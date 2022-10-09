 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: LSU fans head to the exits early, Tennessee fans celebrate blowout in Death Valley

By Terry A. Lambert
Tennessee v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tennessee went into Baton Rouge and absolutely dismantled the LSU Tigers. Quite literally from the opening snap of the football game, the Volunteers were in total control on their way to a 40-13 SEC win on the road.

If you had read that paragraph 18 months ago, would you have believed it? Josh Heupel took a program that most had left for dead and has transformed them into a top ten team in year two.

On Saturday, Heupel’s Tennessee team cleared out one of the toughest places to play in America during the third quarter. LSU fans had seen enough, and they hit the exits before it got any worse.

By the end of the day, the only thing left in Baton Rouge was orange. Tennessee fans did their part on Saturday, even making things loud for the home team in certain spots throughout the game. The second half was surreal, with Death Valley sounding a lot like Neyland Stadium by the end of the game.

Focus now turns to Alabama, but Saturday on the bayou will be one we won’t forget soon.

