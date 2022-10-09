LOOK: LSU fans head to the exits early, Tennessee fans celebrate blowout in Death Valley

Tennessee went into Baton Rouge and absolutely dismantled the LSU Tigers. Quite literally from the opening snap of the football game, the Volunteers were in total control on their way to a 40-13 SEC win on the road.

If you had read that paragraph 18 months ago, would you have believed it? Josh Heupel took a program that most had left for dead and has transformed them into a top ten team in year two.

On Saturday, Heupel’s Tennessee team cleared out one of the toughest places to play in America during the third quarter. LSU fans had seen enough, and they hit the exits before it got any worse.

#Vols fans are Callin’ Baton Rouge because I think they’re the only ones left. pic.twitter.com/KAswwHll5d — (@ByNoahTaylor) October 8, 2022

BREAKING: The LSU fans have found the exits pic.twitter.com/bA0giIwuic — CHANNEL (@CHANNEL_TN_) October 8, 2022

LSU fans hit the exits down big late in the third quarter pic.twitter.com/kqTaaGv5ZT — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) October 8, 2022

The TENNESSEE Volunteers have sent the LSU fans to the exits. We’re the only ones left in Tiger Stadium singing “Callin’ Baton Rouge” #Vols pic.twitter.com/xNkdGFfF1c — Rick Curry, Ph.D. ️ (@richardcurryt) October 8, 2022

By the end of the day, the only thing left in Baton Rouge was orange. Tennessee fans did their part on Saturday, even making things loud for the home team in certain spots throughout the game. The second half was surreal, with Death Valley sounding a lot like Neyland Stadium by the end of the game.

Vol Nation singing Rocky Top during a 27-point win in Death Valley.



What a time



(via @AustinPriceless) pic.twitter.com/LYfAwqC3ZN — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 8, 2022

THE VIBES IN BATON ROUGE RN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JNG1MKtgKf — Kasey Funderburg (@K_Funderburg) October 8, 2022

Focus now turns to Alabama, but Saturday on the bayou will be one we won’t forget soon.