College Gameday returning to Knoxville for Tennessee-Alabama

College Gameday will make another visit to Knoxville this coming Saturday. ESPN’s premier college football preview show will be back for the second time in under a month, setting up shop for Tennessee-Alabama.

ESPN made the announcement on Sunday morning.

Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and the crew were in town to see Tennessee’s 38-33 win over the Florida Gators at the end of September. They’ll now see Tennessee take on No. 1 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide just barely got past Texas A&M last night, 24-20. Tennessee smoked LSU on the road, 40-13.

The status of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will be a big news topic to follow all week long, along with Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman.

Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006. The Volunteers kept things close with the Crimson Tide last year — until the flood gates opened in the fourth quarter. This Tennessee team has answered every call so far this season, but this will be their biggest test to date.

Knoxville will be a wild scene once again on Saturday afternoon.