How to watch: First College Football Playoff rankings reveal

For Tennessee fans, this will be a new experience. The Volunteers will make their debut in the 2022 College Football Playoff bracket tonight, set to be among the projected final four teams.

They might even be No. 1.

The first batch of rankings will be revealed tonight, as the committee kicks off the march to the postseason. ESPN will carry the reveal live at 7 p.m. ET, and you can also stream on the ESPN App.

All Hallow's Eve selection committee rankings eve



Just ☝️ day away from the first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings reveal of the 2022 season!



➡️ #CFBPlayoff Top 25

Tuesday, November 1

⏰ 7 p.m. ET

@ESPN

#ESPN app



pic.twitter.com/QAJkvrCenG — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) October 31, 2022

Tennessee got past their latest test on Saturday, blowing the doors off of Kentucky, 44-6. It was the defense stealing the spotlight against the Wildcats, absolutely suffocating Will Levis and the then 19th ranked Kentucky.

Now, it’s full steam ahead to Athens — where Tennessee and Georgia will meet with the SEC East hanging in the balance. That game will settle quite a few debates, and we’ll know where each team stands entering the final few weeks of the regular season.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is ranked fourth to take home the national title with +800 odds. Georgia (+200), Ohio State (+200) and Alabama (+350) are the only three teams ahead of the Volunteers. Michigan and Clemson are tied for fifth at +1600.

You can expect a big shakeup on those odds once we see what happens between the hedges on Saturday afternoon.

Can Josh Heupel, Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt do it again — to this defense? Nothing has slowed them down yet. Kirby Smart has his work cut out for him, but he’s certainly got the talent to answer the call.

First things first though, let’s see how this committee ranks the field ahead of the big game.

