How to watch Missouri vs. Tennessee in Week 11

It’s Senior Day in Knoxville, signalling the final game of the season inside of Neyland Stadium for Tennessee. The Volunteers will host Missouri, looking to bounce back from a tough day against Georgia last week.

Tennessee tumbled from No. 1 to No. 5 this week in the College Football Playoff rankings, but they do have a favorable schedule down the stretch. Three wins in convincing fashion should have them right back inside of the top four, just at the right time to get to the CFP for the first time in program history.

That critical stretch starts today, against an improved Missouri team. Eli Drinkwitz has his team playing decent football right now, making some strides over the past several weeks. The Tigers took Georgia, Florida and Kentucky to the wire, and beat South Carolina. They’re just 4-5 overall, but they’ve proven to be a tough out for multiple teams in recent weeks.

The oddsmakers don’t really see them giving Tennessee a scare, however. The Volunteers are a 20.5 point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: CBS Sports