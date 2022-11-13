Who participated in senior day festivities and who didn’t

The NCAA’s COVID-season rule has made college football roster construction quite messy over the last few seasons. It’s not as simple as saying goodbye to seniors anymore on Senior Day — several have the ability to come back and play one more season if they choose to do so.
One way to gauge those decisions, which will be finalized after the season, is to pay attention to who takes part in Senior Day festivities.
Per various reports from Saturday morning, here’s who ran through the T for the final time before taking on Missouri.
Participated in Senior Day ceremonies (likely gone next year)
QB Hendon Hooker
WR Cedric Tillman
DE Byron Young
DB Romello Edwards
PK Toby Wilson
DB Cheyenne Labruzza
WR Grant Frerking
LB West Shuler
TE Jacob Warren
LB Nick Humphrey
DL Maurese Smith
WR Michael Bittner
TE Princeton Fant
DE LaTrell Bumphus
OL Jerome Carvin
LB Solon Page III
LB Jeremy Banks
OL Darnell Wright
P Paxton Brooks
DB Trevon Flowers
PK Chase McGrath
No real surprises here. Hendon Hooker and Jerome Carvin are all out of eligibility, while Darnell Wright, Byron Young and Cedric Tillman will all be decently high draft picks. Those will all create big shoes for this staff to fill next season.
And on the other end of the equation, here are the remaining seniors that did not take part.
Did not participate (likely staying next year)
LB Aaron Beasley
CB Warren Burrell
OT Jeremiah Crawford
DL Kurott Garland
OLB Roman Harrison
WR Ramel Keyton
OL Ollie Lane
S Jaylen McCollough
QB Joe Milton III
LB Juwan Mitchell
Also not a surprise — Joe Milton, who confirmed his intent to return to Tennessee next year. As a super senior entering year three in the program, Milton would be the favorite to start, even with Nico Iamaleava arriving in January. He certainly didn’t damage that line of thinking during his mop-up duty on Saturday.
Here’s where things get interesting. There are several names here that are currently key pieces of depth who could have big opportunities to start next season. Ramel Keyton immediately comes to mind here with Tillman likely gone.
Roman Harrison could have added snaps with Byron Young leaving, while Aaron Beasley and Juwan Mitchell would be the starters at linebacker. Jeremiah Crawford could hold down the left tackle spot again, too. Jaylen McCollough and Warren Burrell would keep a veteran presence in the secondary, although Tennessee badly still needs to attack the portal to further address that need.
Let’s be clear here — nothing here is set in stone. But this does give you some sort of idea of where everyone’s head is at with the season winding down.
