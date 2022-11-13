Tennessee vs. Colorado: How to watch

Tennessee basketball is set for its second game of the season, set to receive their first non-conference test today in Nashville. The Volunteers will face Colorado this afternoon at Bridgestone Arena, looking to improve to 2-0 on the year after beating Tennessee Tech on Monday night.

It was a slow start for the Vols against the Golden Eagles, but Tennessee eventually got things going. Senior transfer guard Tyreke Key led the way in his official debut game, powering Tennessee to a stress-free second half.

The matchup today will be the third of a three-game series, which started back in the COVID 2020 season. Tennessee has won both meetings so far, picking up victories in both Boulder and Knoxville.

Colorado opened their season earlier this week, beating UC-Riverside, 82-66. They also beat Nebraska in a preseason scrimmage, 72-61. However, they traveled to Grambling State on Friday and were beaten 83-74. They now get a much tougher test, taking on No. 11 Tennessee in their home state.

Thanks to a great effort from Kennedy Chandler last season, Tennessee beat Colorado 69-54 one year ago. Now without Chandler, it’s Zakai Zeigler’s time to shine at point guard. Luckily for him, Santiago Vescovi, Tyreke Key and Josiah-Jordan James are all back, forming an experienced, veteran core that Rick Barnes hopes can take Tennessee deep into the NCAA Tournament.

Today, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is favored by 15.5 points.

How to watch

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App