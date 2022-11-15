Tennessee stays put at No. 5 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

As expected, Tennessee held firm at No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The Volunteers blew out Missouri 66-24 this weekend, doing all they can do to claw their way back into that final four.

TCU took care of business against Texas, clearing a big hurdle on their quest for a Big 12 title. They stayed put at No. 4 this week.

Georgia still holds the top spot, followed by Ohio State and Michigan.

Everything is boiling up to Ohio State vs. Michigan in the final week of the regular season. Tennessee has a great shot to jump the loser, considering their resume. No other team has two top ten wins as things currently stand. As things have shaken out, Tennessee continues to be in a really good spot. With South Carolina and Vanderbilt left, you can expect more style points from Josh Heupel over the next two weeks.

ESPN’s Peter Burns put it to us all simply today. You can’t beat this argument. I still firmly believe this all works itself out for the Volunteers.

Wins vs currently AP ranked teams:



Tennessee 2 (#6, #9)

Ohio State 2 (#18, #11)

TCU 2 (#19, 24)

Michigan 1 (#11)

Clemson 1 (#20)

USC 1 (#25) — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 15, 2022

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee has the fourth best odds to win the National Title at +1200. That would seem to suggest that the Volunteers have a pretty good shot of getting in the final four.

Latest College Football Top 25 Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Kansas State

16. UCLA

17. Washington

18. Notre Dame

19. Florida State

20. UCF

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma State

23. Oregon State

24. NC State

25. Cincinnati

