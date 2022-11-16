How to watch: Tennessee vs. Florida Gulf Coast

Tennessee basketball is back in action tonight, looking to get things right after an ugly loss to Colorado over the weekend. The Volunteers will play host to Florida Gulf Coast at Thompson Boling Arena.

Rick Barnes, who was understandably upset after the loss on Sunday, has promised lineup changes in hopes of fixing up some early chemistry issues. The biggest being point guard Zakai Zeigler, who he says will come off of the bench tonight. Who starts at point remains a mystery. We’ll see what the new starting five looks like just ahead of this one.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is a 20.5 point favorite tonight. This will be the first ever meeting between the Volunteers and Florida Gulf Coast.

This also will be the final game before Tennessee heads to the Bahamas next week for the Battle 4 Atlantis. Clearly after Sunday, Barnes and his staff have plenty of iron out here.

