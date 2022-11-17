Heisman Trophy odds: Hendon Hooker trailing with two games left

Tennessee is closing in on a trip to the College Football Playoff, and they also might be looking at their first Heisman Trophy winner in school history. Hendon Hooker is putting the finishing touches on a special regular season, one that should net Tennessee its 10th and 11th wins over the next couple of weeks.

Hooker made his ascent up the odds list quickly after a big game against Florida. He rose to the top of the board after a big win over Alabama. Since then, Tennessee fell to Georgia, which put Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud back above him.

Now the two are set for a late season push towards New York. Another name has entered the picture, too.

2022 Heisman Trophy Odds (Per DraftKings Sportsbook)

CJ Stroud +110

Hendon Hooker +360

Blake Corum +600

Drake Maye +650

Caleb Williams +1200

Stetson Bennett +1400

North Carolina’s Drake Maye has rocketed up these boards in recent weeks, picking up and dragging the Tar Heels into the top 15 of the CFP rankings. They have a chance to make some noise down the stretch, particularly in the ACC title game against Clemson.

Ohio State still has their toughest test in front of them, which likely explains the gap between Stroud and Hooker. The Buckeyes will face Michigan, and then play in a Big Ten title game, assuming they get by the Wolverines. The opportunities are there for Stroud, but if he doesn’t take them, Hooker will be there piling up numbers against South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

“I haven’t gotten a chance to watch every quarterback across the country and watch every rep,” Josh Heupel said of the Heisman race this week. “(Hooker) is playing at as high a level as I’ve ever had anybody, and I’ve had Heisman guys. He’s in complete command of what we’re doing. You look at the efficiency of how he is playing, the ability to take care of the football, the dynamic plays that he’s made with his arm and his feet – we don’t look like we do offensively without him, and he’s certainly deserving of being in that conversation.

“Got to go play the right way here the last couple of weeks and hope he has that opportunity. Believe he should.”

Heisman resume comparison with two games to go

Hooker: 2,888 passing yards, 24 TDs 2 INTs. 405 rushing yards, 5 TDs.

Stroud: 2,750 passing yards, 34 TDs 4 INTs. 83 rushing yards.

Maye: 3,412 passing yards, 34 TDs 3 INTs. 583 rushing yards, 5 TDs.

Corum: 227 carries, 1,349 yards, 17 TDs.

Keep an eye on Drake Maye and North Carolina. They have Georgia Tech and NC State left ahead of that ACC Championship game against Clemson. Frankly, he’s putting the best numbers of anyone right now, but will the Tar Heels be far enough up in the national picture to get him over the edge?

Hooker needs some big numbers and a couple of blowout wins over the next two games — both for the Heisman and for Tennessee’s playoff hopes.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.