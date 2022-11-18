Tennessee trending for five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs

Tennessee got a lot of their heavy lifting done on their 2023 class over the summer, but things are about to shift back into high gear with the early signing period quickly approaching. Just two weeks remain in the regular season, and then recruiting will steal the headlines ahead of the College Football Playoff.

One name that has been discussed quite a bit has been five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. Per On3, Hobbs is the 24th ranked player in the 2023 class, and college football’s heavyweights have been in hot pursuit all year long. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and North Carolina have all been players in this recruitment, but Hobbs now appears to be down to three — Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.

The 6-4, 277 pound prospect is set to make his decision a week from today — November 25th at his high school. Over the past week, crystal ball projections have come in on Tennessee’s side.

Georgia got the final official visit for Hobbs, which just so happened to come during the Bulldogs’ win over Tennessee on November 5th. However, Hobbs was at Tennessee during their big wins over both Florida and Alabama. The Crimson Tide hosted Hobbs on October 22nd. The Concord, North Carolina native will now have to choose between the three SEC rivals, and most seem to think it’s Tennessee’s race to lose.

It would be another major pull for Rodney Garner, who has done incredible work for Josh Heupel over the last two years. Not only has he transformed the defensive line room, but he’s added several big-time prospects to the puzzle. Those additions should start paying dividends as early as next year.

Per 247Sports, Tennessee’s class currently ranks 12th in the country. With early signing day now about month away (Dec. 21-23), expect some movement here in the coming weeks. All eyes will be on Hobbs one week from today.