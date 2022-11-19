How to watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina in Week 12

Believe it or not, just two regular season games remain. That means two more opportunities to make a lasting impression on the College Football Playoff committee, which is more important for Tennessee being that they won’t be playing for a conference title.

Next up for the Volunteers tonight will be the 6-4 South Carolina Gamecocks. Shane Beamer has had an up and down year two in Columbia, and his crew has two tough games to finish it off. No. 5 Tennessee awaits tonight, then No. 9 Clemson will play host to the Gamecocks next week.

Tonight’s primetime matchup will have the attention of the entire country, as Tennessee tries to prove itself for arguments that will be made a couple of weeks from now. Undefeated (4) TCU, (2) Ohio State and (3) Michigan are the other players in the situation, and Josh Heupel must try to put the Volunteers in position to be the best one-loss team in the country. If he does that, which he began a convincing argument for last week against Missouri, Tennessee will be in.

The Volunteers dropped the hammer in the second half last week, and the oddsmakers think they do it again tonight on the road. Tennessee is a 22.5 point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is up to 66.5, while Tennessee’s team total sits at 44.5.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

TV: ESPN

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN App