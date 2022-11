The Volunteers will take on South Carolina on the road tonight, looking to add some more style points to a resume that frankly doesn’t even need it. Josh Heupel piled up 66 points last week at home against Missouri, can he do something similar tonight?

Tennessee has a chance to capitalize on the eye test tonight after TCU, Michigan and Ohio State all struggled today.

Late injury note: Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks did not make the trip.

Discuss the game below!