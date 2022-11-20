 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee tumbles in latest AP poll following loss to South Carolina

By Terry A. Lambert
NCAA Football: Tennessee at South Carolina Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Did anyone see that coming? Just two wins away from a likely playoff bid, Tennessee tripped off the bus and didn’t stop falling until the clock struck zero in Columbia. South Carolina absolutely demolished the No. 5 Volunteers, essentially ending the season for Tennessee.

Making matters worse? Hendon Hooker went down with a knee injury late and very well could be lost for the year. Tennessee’s playoff bid went up in smoke, as did any shot at the Heisman Trophy for Hooker. You simply can’t draw it up much worse.

Following the loss, Tennessee dropped down to No. 9 in Sunday’s AP Poll. USC, LSU, Clemson and Alabama leaped over the Volunteers, who are now 9-2 on the year. Tennessee will finish with Vanderbilt in Nashville next weekend before learning their bowl fate.

The next batch of College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night.

Updated AP Top 25

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. USC
  6. LSU
  7. Clemson
  8. Alabama
  9. Tennessee
  10. Oregon
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Kansas State
  16. Florida State
  17. UCLA
  18. North Carolina
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Oregon State
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

