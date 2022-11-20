Big RB Khalifa Keith commits to Tennessee

Tennessee has added some size and depth to the running back room today, picking up a commitment from Birmingham native Khalifa Keith. The three-star prospect chose Tennessee today after decommitting from Kentucky a few weeks ago.

Keith joins the class as three-star running back Will Stallings exits, with Stallings decommitting earlier this week. There was some chatter as to whether or not Stallings would be a take, and unfortunately it appears that he wasn’t. Keith replaces him, bringing a bruising style to the table.

The 6-1, 225 pound gives Tennessee something that they don’t currently have — a big body in the backfield. The Volunteers were set to use Len’Neth Whitehead in that role this year, but his season ended due to injury in the preseason. Keith adds some needed depth, with the Tennessee backfield still looking thin for next year. Do-it-all athlete Cameron Seldon could as factor into the backfield picture.

As a junior, Keith ran for 1,877 yards on 190 carries, scoring 28 touchdowns. He now joins Tennessee’s up-tempo spread attack, which will be quite the change of pace for him.

Keith picked Tennessee over offers from Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Florida State and several others. He’s the 23rd commitment of Tennessee’s 2023 class.