Tennessee falls to No. 10 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Tennessee is officially out of the College Football Playoff picture, as we knew already. The Volunteers blew it on Saturday night, letting South Carolina blow them out, 63-38. Making matters worse — quarterback Hendon Hooker is now out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Joe Milton gets the ball from here, and he needs to beat Vanderbilt to get Tennessee in the New Year’s Six.

Tennessee came in at No. 10 overall in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The Volunteers fell five spots after that embarrassing loss to the Gamecocks.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU took the top four spots this week. Ohio State and Michigan are set to square off this week, while Georgia and LSU will face each other for the SEC Championship in two weeks.

USC has Notre Dame and likely Oregon left. If the Trojans win out, there will be a debate between the one-loss Trojans vs. the one-loss Ohio State-Michigan loser. All of this assuming TCU can win out, of course.

For Tennessee, they’re in position to earn a New Year’s Six bid, assuming they can get past a surging Vanderbilt team on Saturday night.

Updated College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Alabama

8. Clemson

9. Oregon

10. Tennessee

11. Penn State

12. Kansas State

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Florida State

17. North Carolina

18. UCLA

19. Tulane

20. Ole Miss

21. Oregon State

22. UCF

23. Texas

24. Cincinnati

25. Louisville