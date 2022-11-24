Battle 4 Atlantis: How to watch Tennessee vs. USC

Slowly but surely, Tennessee is distancing themselves from that dreadful performance against Colorado. The Volunteers took care of Florida Gulf Coast in Knoxville, then dismantled Butler in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

The offense finally got rolling in the second half on Wednesday night, which was a welcomed sign after a rough couple of outings to open the year. Santiago Vescovi found his stroke from deep, while Julian Phillips got going a little bit attacking the rim.

Tennessee moves on to face USC, who beat BYU yesterday. The Trojans are 4-1 on the year, and the two teams actually have a common opponent. Florida Gulf Coast beat USC to start the year, 74-61. USC had another close call with Vermont a couple of weeks ago.

Former Memphis Tiger Boogie Ellis is the leading scorer for USC, putting up 18 points per game so far this year. The senior guard is connecting on 47 percent of his shots from three-point range, so keeping tabs on him will be a must.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is favored by nine points today.

Kansas and Wisconsin will play on the other side of the bracket, with the winners set to meet for the title on Friday. The loser of each game today will also face each other in the third place game.

Injury note: Josiah-Jordan James did not play against Butler due to knee soreness. He’s questionable for today, per Barnes.

How to watch Tennessee vs. USC

Location: Bahamas

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming Link: Watch ESPN, ESPN App