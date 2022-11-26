How to watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt in Week 13

Tennessee is looking for its first ten win regular season since 2003 tonight in Nashville, facing the improved Vanderbilt Commodores. The Volunteers saw their College Football Playoff hopes evaporate last weekend with an embarrassing performance against South Carolina. They also lost quarterback Hendon Hooker to a torn ACL.

The Joe Milton era begins tonight, perhaps giving us a preview of next season. However, Tennessee still has plenty to play for this season, too. A New Year’s Six Bowl bid is on the line tonight, with the Cotton Bowl or Orange Bowl being the likely destination. A loss would sent them tumbling out of that mix and into the next tier of bowl games.

For Vanderbilt, a sixth win and bowl eligibility is on the line. The Commodores have back to back SEC wins, taking care of Kentucky on the road and Florida at home. Beating Tennessee seemed like an impossible thought just seven days ago, but now with Hooker done for the year, nothing can be ruled out.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is a 14 point favorite tonight. The total is set at 63.5.

Injury notes: Obviously no Hendon Hooker today, but the wide receiver room is very banged up too. Cedric Tillman and Bru McCoy are both major question marks heading into the game tonight.

How to watch

Location: Nashville

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App